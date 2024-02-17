Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

