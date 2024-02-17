Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 342 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

