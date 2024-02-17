Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

