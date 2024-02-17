Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

