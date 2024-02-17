Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $8.25 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

