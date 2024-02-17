Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 220,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

