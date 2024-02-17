Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JEPI opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

