Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

