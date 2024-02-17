Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

