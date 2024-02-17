Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 391 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

