Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $321.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.61.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

