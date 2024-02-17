Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,210 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of PureCycle Technologies worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:PCT opened at $5.65 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
