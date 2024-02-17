Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $385,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TKO opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

