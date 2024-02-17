WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

