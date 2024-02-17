Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Beyond stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

