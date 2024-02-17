Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.89.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$40.85. The stock has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

