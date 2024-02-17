Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $695,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

