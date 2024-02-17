Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.9 %

WEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 3,956,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

