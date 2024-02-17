Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.
Wendy’s Stock Down 2.9 %
WEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 3,956,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.