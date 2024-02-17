Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.55. Wendy’s shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 1,104,622 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Insider Activity at Wendy's

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

