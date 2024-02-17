WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.83.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in WESCO International by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

