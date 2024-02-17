Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 484,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

