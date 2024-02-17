Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WFCF opened at $13.10 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFCF. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on WFCF

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.