William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

