William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.