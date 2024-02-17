William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $212,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 865,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

