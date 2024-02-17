William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 423,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.