William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $267.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

