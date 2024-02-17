William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.34 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

