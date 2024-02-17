Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Shares of WING stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day moving average is $216.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

