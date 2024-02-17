WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 16,494 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.77. 1,058,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,769. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $108.44.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

