WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,693 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,998. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

