WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 27 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $144.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,390.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,095.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,425.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,000.90 and a 52-week high of $7,617.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

