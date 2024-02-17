WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 37,513 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Stride worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 34.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Stride by 38.1% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride by 5.2% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 847,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

