WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 285.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

MLI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 703,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,139. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

