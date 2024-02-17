WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $987,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

