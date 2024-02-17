WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 9,476,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

