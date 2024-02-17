WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,971 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.57. 6,967,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.