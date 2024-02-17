WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,835,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.