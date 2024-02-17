WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 79,497 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE remained flat at $19.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,387,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

