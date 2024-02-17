WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.49 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

LDOS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.83. 1,377,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

