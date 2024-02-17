Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,838 Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIMBU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMBU remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

