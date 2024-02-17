Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,828 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 785,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,163. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

