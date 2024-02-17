Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,286 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

EQIX traded down $18.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $856.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $816.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

