Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 284,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 27,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 90.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 86,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.