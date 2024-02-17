Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 228,025 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,025 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 530,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor bought 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155,792.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155,792.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,871,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

