Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of RF Acquisition worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 781,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,540. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

