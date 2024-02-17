Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

