Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of APi Group worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in APi Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.92. 1,008,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

