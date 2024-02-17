Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Worksport Price Performance

Worksport stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

