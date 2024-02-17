WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WPP Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WPP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 208,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.