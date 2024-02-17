WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
WPP stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
